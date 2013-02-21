There's A Tidal Wave Of Economic Reports Coming In Just Hours

Tomorrow will be busy …
Thursday economic releases:
- At 8:30 AM ET, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to increase to 359 thousand from 341 thousand last week.
- Also at 8:30 AM, the Consumer Price Index for January. The consensus is for a 0.1% increase in CPI in January and for core CPI to increase 0.2%.
- At 9:00 AM, The Markit US PMI Manufacturing Index Flash. The consensus is for a decrease to 55.5 from 56.1 in January.
- At 10:00 AM, the January Existing Home Sales report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The consensus is for sales 4.90 million on seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) basis. Sales in December 2012 were 4.94 million SAAR. Economist Tom Lawler is forecasting an increase to a 5.10 million sales rate.
- Also at 10:00 AM, the the Philly Fed manufacturing survey for February. The consensus is for a reading of 1.1, up from minus 5.8 last month (above zero indicates expansion).
- Also at 10:00 AM, the Conference Board Leading Indicators for January will be released. The consensus is for a 0.3% increase in this index.
- Also at 10:00 AM, the MBA’s National Mortgage Delinquency Survey for Q4. As usual, I’ll be on the conference call (the call is scheduled for 12 PM ET).
