There Are 3 Big Economic Reports Coming

Sam Ro
Grilling hot dogs and burgersShutterstock

Before everyone unplugs and checks out for their Labour Day weekends, three economic reports will come out.

From Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride:

  • 8:30 AM ET, Personal Income and Outlays for July. The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in personal income in June, and for a 0.3% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.2%.
  • At 9:45 AM, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for August. The consensus is for an increase to 53.0, up from 52.3 in July.
  • At 9:55 AM, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (final for July). The consensus is for a reading of 80.0.

