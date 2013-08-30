There Are 3 Big Economic Reports Coming

Before everyone unplugs and checks out for their Labour Day weekends, three economic reports will come out.

From Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride:

8:30 AM ET, Personal Income and Outlays for July . The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in personal income in June, and for a 0.3% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.2%.

. The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in personal income in June, and for a 0.3% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.2%. At 9:45 AM, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for August . The consensus is for an increase to 53.0, up from 52.3 in July.

. The consensus is for an increase to 53.0, up from 52.3 in July. At 9:55 AM, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (final for July). The consensus is for a reading of 80.0.

