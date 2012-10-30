Here's The Economic Data That's Scheduled To Come Out Today

Photo: Shutterstock

US markets are closed today, but economic data is scheduled to come out.Via Calculated Risk, here’s the data and expectations:



• At 9:00 AM ET, S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for August is expected to be released. Although this is the August report, it is really a 3 month average of June, July and August. The consensus is for a 1.9% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 prices (NSA) for August.

…

• Also at 10:00, Q3 Housing Vacancies and Homeownership report from the Census Bureau. This report is frequently mentioned by analysts and the media to track the homeownership rate, and the homeowner and rental vacancy rates. However, based on the initial evaluation, it appears the vacancy rates are too high. The Census Bureau is looking into the differences between the HVS, the ACS, and the decennial Census, and until the issues are resolved, this survey probably shouldn’t be used to estimate the excess vacant housing supply.

Also tonight: Global PMI night begins with the Chinese PMI.

