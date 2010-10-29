Here’s the key economic data to watch for tomorrow:



ASIA:

A slew of Japanese economic data is released tonight at 7:30 PM ET.

Japanese CPI is expected to come in at negative 0.7%

Household spending is expected to rise 0.9%

The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 5.2%

And, at 7:50 PM ET, Japanese industrial production data is released. It is expected to fall 0.5%.

EUROPE:

Harmonized CPI data for the European Union is released at 5:00 AM ET, and is expected to fall to 1.7%.

NORTH AMERICA:

U.S. GDP data is released at 8:30 AM ET. The Q3 number is expected to rise to an annualized 2.0%.

Canadian monthly GDP is released at 8:30 AM ET, and is expected to rise to a positive 0.3%.

Chicago PMI data is released at 9:45 AM ET and is expected to fall to 57.6.

Consumer sentiment is expected to rise to a 68, and is released at 9:55 AM ET.

