Here’s the key economic data to watch for tomorrow:Asia:



Japanese retail sales are expected to rise 3.8%, year-over-year, for the month of September. The data is released at 7:50 PM ET.

Europe:

France’s producer price index is expected to rise 3.8%, year-over-year. It is expected to remain flat month-over-month. The data is released at 2:45 AM ET.

United States:

U.S. jobless claims are expected to come in at 455,000 for the week of October 23. Watch for the release tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET.

