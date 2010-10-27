Here's The Key Economic Data To Watch For Tomorrow

Photo: Giovanni Giusti via Flickr

Here’s the economic data to watch for tomorrow:Asia:



South Korea releases GDP data at 7:00 PM ET. Expectations are for quarter-over-quarter growth of 0.6% and year-over-year growth of 4.8%.

Australian CPI data is released at 9:30 PM ET. Expectations are for quarter-over-quarter growth in the CPI of 0.8% for Q3.

The Bank of Japan will be making a monetary policy announcement after its meeting. The country’s key interest rate should be held close to zero.

Europe:

German CPI data is released tomorrow. Expectations are for a 0.1% increase, month-over-month.

North America:

United States durable goods orders data is released at 8:30 AM ET. Expectations are for 1.6% increase for September.

United States new home sales data is released at 10:00 AM ET. Consensus is for 300,000 new homes being sold in September on an annualized basis.

