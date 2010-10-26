Here's The Key Economic Data To Watch For Tomorrow

Photo: Brett Hammond via Flickr
Here’s the economic data to watch for tomorrow:Asia:
- No major Asian economic news tomorrow.
Europe:
- UK GDP data for Q3 2010 is released tomorrow at 4:30 AM ET. Projections see quarter-over-quarter growth of 0.4%, and year-over-year growth of 2.4%.
North America:
- S&P Case-Shiller housing data for the month of August is released tomorrow at 9:00 AM ET. It’s a lagging indicator, so it is likely to continue to show a weakness in the housing market.
- Consumer confidence data is expected to rise tomorrow, up to 50 from September’s 48.5. The data is released at 10 AM ET.
