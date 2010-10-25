Photo: AP

Here’s the economic data to watch for tomorrow:Asia:



Japanese merchandise trade data, showing the difference between imports and exports of goods and services, is released tonight at 7:50 PM ET. The consensus is for ¥830 million.

Australia’s producer price index is released at 8:30 PM ET. The quarter-over-quarter increase in prices is expected to be 0.5%.

Europe:

No major European data today.

North America:

Existing home sales data for the month of September is released 10:00 AM ET. The consensus is for 4.3 million homes sold, annualized.

Texas Instruments releases its Q3 earnings today. Analysts expect a profit of $0.69 a share.

