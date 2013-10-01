Four Important Pieces Of Economic Data Are Coming Out Today*

A quick heads up.

In addition to a day that will be filled with talk about the shutdown, there are four* key pieces of economic data that are coming out today.

Via Calculated Risk:

• At 9:00 AM ET, the Markit US PMI Manufacturing Index for September. The consensus is for the index to decrease to 52.9 from 53.1 in August.

• At 10:00 AM, the ISM Manufacturing Index for September. The consensus is for a decrease to 55.0 from 55.7 in August. The ISM manufacturing index was at 55.7% in August. The employment index was at 53.3%, and the new orders index was at 63.2%.

• Also at 10:00 AM, Construction Spending for August. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase in construction spending.

• At around 2:00 PM ET, Light vehicle sales for September will be released all day. The consensus is for light vehicle sales to decrease to 15.8 million SAAR in September (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate) from 16.0 million SAAR in August. I will post an estimate of September SAAR around 2 PM ET.