There's One Big Economic Report Coming Today

It’s day 11 of the government shutdown, which means we won’t be getting any economic reports from the public data agencies.

Fortunately, one key economic report is published by the private sector.

Here’s a preview of today’s scheduled data releases via Calculated Risk:

• DELAYED: Retail sales for September. The consensus is for retail sales to be unchanged in September, and to increase 0.4% ex-autos. • DELAYED: Producer Price Index for September. The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in producer prices (0.1% increase in core). • At 9:55 AM ET, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (preliminary for October). The consensus is for a reading of 75.0, down from 77.5 in September. Other sentiment indicators have shown a sharp decline. • DELAYED: Manufacturing and Trade: Inventories and Sales (business inventories) report for August. The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in inventories.

