Two Other Important Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

At 8:30 AM, we get the Non-Farm Payrolls report for October. Analysts expect to see the unemployment rate tick up to 7.3% on 120,000 new jobs.

There are two other interesting datapoints that are also coming out today.

From Calculated Risk, they are:

• Also at 8:30 AM, the Personal Income and Outlays report for October. The consensus is for a 0.3% increase in personal income, and for a 0.2% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.1%. • At 10:00 AM, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (preliminary for November). The consensus is for a reading of 75.0, up from 73.2 in October.

