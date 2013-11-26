Tons Of Good Housing Data Is Coming Out Today

It’s a special day. We’re getting tons of good data on the housing market as a result of numbers being delayed due to the government shutdown.

We’re also getting some consumer and manufacturing data.

From Calculated Risk, here’s the full roster of economic datapoints we’ll get today.

• At 8:30 AM ET, the Housing Permits for September and October. Housing starts have been delayed until December 18th. • At 9:00 AM, the FHFA House Price Index for September 2013. This was original a GSE only repeat sales, however there is also an expanded index. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase. • Also at 9:00 AM, the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for September. Although this is the September report, it is really a 3 month average of July, August and September. The consensus is for a 13.1% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for August. • At 10:00 AM, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for November. The consensus is for the index to increase to 72.9 from 71.2. • Also at 10:00 AM, the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for November. The consensus is a reading of 4, up from 1 in October (above zero is expansion).

