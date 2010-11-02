Photo: AP

Here’s the key economic data to watch for tomorrow:ASIA:



Australia’s central bank announces its interest rate decision at 11:30 PM ET. It is expected to hold rates steady.

India’s central bank announces its interest rate decision at 12:00 AM ET. It is expected to raise rates by 0.25% to 6.25%.

Europe:

PMI numbers come in for Ireland (2:00 AM ET), Poland (3:00 AM ET), and Greece (4:00 AM ET). Eurozone PMI is released at 5:00 PM ET.

North America:

Vehicle sales numbers for the U.S. market are released tomorrow. They are expected to rise 8.8 million annualized for October.

