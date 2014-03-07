In addition to today’s Non-Farm Payrolls report, two other economic datapoints are coming out today.

From Calculated Risk:

• At 8:30 AM, the Trade Balance report for January from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for the U.S. trade deficit to increase to $US39.0 billion in January from $US38.7 billion in December. • At 3:00 PM, Consumer Credit for January from the Federal Reserve. The consensus is for credit to increase $US14.5 billion in January.

Neither one will likely be particularly market moving, but both are interesting and fun to comb through for nuggets.

