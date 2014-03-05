Two Big Datapoints Are Coming Up Today

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Traders work at Bloomberg terminals on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 13, 2013.

The next three days are going to be busy for the economy.

Today we get two big datapoints. From Calculated Risk:

• At 8:15 AM, the ADP Employment Report for February. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for 158,000 payroll jobs added in January, down from 175,000 in January. • At 10:00 AM, the ISM non-Manufacturing Index for February. The consensus is for a reading of 53.6, down from 54.0 in January. Note: Above 50 indicates expansion, below 50 contraction.

Of course, the ADP is a preview for this Friday’s jobs report, which is the mother of all economic data reports.

Can’t wait.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.