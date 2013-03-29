There Are Three Important Datapoints Coming Out Today...

Although it’s Good Friday and the markets are closed, we still have some US economic data coming up later, so that’s a treat.



Here’s Calculated Risk’s guide to what’s coming up:

At 8:30 AM ET, Personal Income and Outlays for February. The consensus is for a 0.9% increase in personal income in February (following the sharp increase in December due to some people taking income early to avoid higher taxes, and then the subsequent sharp decline in January), and for 0.6% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.2%.

At 9:55 AM, Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (final for March). The consensus is for a reading of 72.5.

At 10:00 AM, the Regional and State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly) for February 2013 will be released.

