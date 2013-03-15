The Are 4 Big Pieces Of Economic Data Coming Out Today

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

It’s going to be a surprisingly stacked day for economic data.We already wrote earlier about CPI, which is coming out at 8:30. It’s particularly interesting, because with the economy gathering steam, watching inflation measures will be more important.



There are 3 other reports as well.

From Calculated Risk:

• Also at 8:30 AM, the NY Fed Empire Manufacturing Survey for March. The consensus is for a reading of 8.5, down from 10.0 in February (above zero is expansion).

• At 9:15 AM, the Fed will release Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for February. The consensus is for a 0.3% increase in Industrial Production in February, and for Capacity Utilization to increase to 79.3%.

• At 9:55 AM, the preliminary March Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment indexwill be released. The consensus is for a reading of 77.5, down from 77.6.

Each of these are pretty significant ones to watch.

