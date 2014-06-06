A quick reminder here that there are actually two economic datapoints coming out today.

The first is the Jobs Report, obviously, which comes out at 8:30 AM ET.

Analysts expected over 200K, and an unemployment reading of 6.4%.

However, if you’re forced to stick around the office all day, there is some good news, because we get data this afternoon as well.

At 3 PM we get the latest on consumer credit. Per Calculated Risk, economists are looking at an increase of $US15.5 billion.

