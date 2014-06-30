Three Big Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

It’s a huge, holiday-shortened week for the American economy, as tons of data will be coming out.

The flood starts today.

Here’s what’s coming up, via Calculated Risk:

• At 9:45 AM ET, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for June. The consensus is for a decrease to 64.0, down from 65.5 in May.

• At 10:00 AM, the Pending Home Sales Index for May. The consensus is for a 1% increase in the index.

• At 10:30 AM, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for June. This is the last of the regional Fed manufacturing surveys for June.