Three Big Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

It’s a huge, holiday-shortened week for the American economy, as tons of data will be coming out.
The flood starts today.
Here’s what’s coming up, via Calculated Risk:
• At 9:45 AM ET, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for June. The consensus is for a decrease to 64.0, down from 65.5 in May.
• At 10:00 AM, the Pending Home Sales Index for May. The consensus is for a 1% increase in the index.
• At 10:30 AM, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for June. This is the last of the regional Fed manufacturing surveys for June.
All of this is top shelf stuff, and we’ll be covering it LIVE.
