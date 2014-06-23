Two Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

There are two datapoints coming out today that will be closely watched.

At 9:45 AM we get The US Flash PMI which will give us some fresh data on the state of the manufacturing and service sectors for June. We’ll be closely watching to see not just what the headline number indicates for growth, but what the sub-indices indicate regarding inflation and pricing pressure.

Then at 10:00 AM we get existing Home Sales.

here’s Calculated Risk:

At 10:00 AM, Existing Home Sales for May from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The consensus is for sales of 4.75 million on seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) basis. Sales in April were at a 4.65 million SAAR. Economist Tom Lawler estimates the NAR will report sales of 4.81 million SAAR.

We’ll be covering both datapoitns LIVE.

