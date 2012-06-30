Here's A Complete Roundup Of This Week's Economic Data Deluge

Data points out of the U.S. this week pointed to a surprisingly resurgent U.S. housing market, which was later buttressed by better-than-expected earnings out of home builder KB Homes.
But two consumer confidence reports showed weak sentiment in the U.S.
Here’s what you need to know.
Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg
