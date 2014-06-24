Get excited! There’s a ton of juicy economic data coming out today.

Per Calculated Risk, there are 5 numbers coming out between 9 AM and 10 AM ET.

They are: The Case-Shiller Home Price Index, The FHFA Home Price Index, New Home Sales, The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, And The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.

We’ll be covering each LIVE, and by the end of it, we should know more about the state of the US economy, from the perspective of housing, consumers, and businesses.

The latest data appears to confirm an ongoing uptick in the economy. We’ll see if today’s numbers corroborate that.

