Two Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today...

Quick heads up: There are two major datapoints coming out today.

Here they are from Calculated Risk:

• At 10:00 AM ET, the ISM Manufacturing Index for May. The consensus is for an increase to 55.5. The ISM manufacturing index indicated expansion in April at 54.9%. The employment index was at 54.7%, and the new orders index was at 55.1%.

• Also at 10:00 AM: Construction Spending for April. The consensus is for a 0.7% increase in construction spending.