Three Interesting Datapoints Are Coming Out Today...

Finally, we’re getting some economic data again.

Today we get three economic datapoints.

From Calculated Risk:

• At 8:30 AM ET: NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June. The consensus is for a reading of 15.0, down from 19.0 in May (above zero is expansion).

• At 9:15 AM, the Fed will release Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for May. The consensus is for a 0.5% increase in Industrial Production, and for Capacity Utilization to increase to 78.9%.

• At 10:00 AM, the June NAHB homebuilder survey. The consensus is for a reading of 47, up from 45 in May. Any number below 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as poor than good.