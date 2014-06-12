Two Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

It’s been a quiet week for the economy, but today we get some good stuff.

From Calculated Risk:

• At 8:30 AM ET, Retail sales for May will be released. The consensus is for retail sales to increase 0.6% in May, and to increase 0.4% ex-autos.

• Also at 8:30 AM, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to decrease to 309 thousand from 312 thousand.