Two Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

It’s been a quiet week for the economy, but today we get some good stuff.
From Calculated Risk:
• At 8:30 AM ET, Retail sales for May will be released. The consensus is for retail sales to increase 0.6% in May, and to increase 0.4% ex-autos.
• Also at 8:30 AM, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to decrease to 309 thousand from 312 thousand.
Retail sales should be particularly interesting.
