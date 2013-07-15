From Calculated Risk, two interesting economic datapoints are coming out today:



• At 8:30 AM ET, Retail sales for June will be released. The consensus is for retail sales to increase 0.8% in June, and to increase 0.5% ex-autos.

• Also at 8:30 AM, the NY Fed Empire Manufacturing Survey for July. The consensus is for a reading of 5.0, down from 7.8 in June (above zero is expansion).

Retail sales will be especially interesting, as the US consumer has been a hero of the recovery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.