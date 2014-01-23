It's A Busy Day For Economic Data

After a very slow week of economic data, today finally looks busy.

There are the five big data points today. Here they are via Calculated Risk:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to increase to 330 thousand from 326 thousand.

• At 9:00 AM, the Markit US PMI Manufacturing Index Flash for January. The consensus is for an increase to 55.0 from 54.4 in December.

• Also at 9:00 AM: the FHFA House Price Index for November 2013. This was originally a GSE only repeat sales, however there is also an expanded index. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase.

• At 10:00 AM: Existing Home Sales for December from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The consensus is for sales of 4.90 million on seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) basis. Sales in November were at a 4.90 million SAAR. Economist Tom Lawler estimates the NAR will report sales of 4.96 million SAAR. As always, a key will be inventory of homes for sale.

• At 11:00 AM: the Kansas City Fed manufacturing surve

y for January.