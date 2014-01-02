There Are Four Big Economic Datapoints Coming Out Today

This is the perfect way to start the business year: With a fat slate of economic data.

Via Calculated Risk, here are the big numbers coming out:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to be unchanged at 338 thousand. • At 9:00 AM, the Markit US PMI Manufacturing Index for December. The consensus is for an decrease to 54.5 from 54.7 in November. • At 10:00 AM, the ISM Manufacturing Index for December. The consensus is for a decrease to 57.0 from 57.3 in November. The ISM manufacturing index indicated expansion in November at 57.3%. The employment index was at 56.5%, and the new orders index was at 63.6%. • Also at 10:00 AM, Construction Spending for November. The consensus is for a 1.0% increase in November construction spending.

We’ll be covering all the numbers LIVE.

