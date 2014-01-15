Two Interesting Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

There’s two interesting economic datapoints coming out today.
From Calculated Risk:
• At 8:30 AM, the NY Fed Empire Manufacturing Survey for January. The consensus is for a reading of 3.3, up from 1.0 in December (above zero is expansion).
• Also at 8:30 AM, the Producer Price Index for December. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase in producer prices (and 0.1% increase in core PPI).
PPI is frequently a snooze, but one of the questions for 2014 is whether inflation will start to re-assert itself a bit, so this one’s worth watching. And the regional Fed surveys are always fun to watch.
