Two Important Economic Datapoints Are Coming Up Today

Joe Weisenthal

There’s been concern about the US economic data, and the durability of the recovery of late.

As such, both of today’s economic datapoints will be watched closely.

Via Calculated Risk:

• At 8:15 AM, the ADP Employment Report for January. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for 170,000 payroll jobs added in January, down from 238,000 in December.

• At 10:00 AM, the ISM non-Manufacturing Index for January. The consensus is for a reading of 53.9, up from 53.0 in December. Note: Above 50 indicates expansion, below 50 contraction.

Both are important. The ADP, of course, is something of a preview for Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report (remember, the December report was weak) and the ISM non-Manufacturing Index will be looked to to see if there’s any balance against the manufacturing report on Monday.

