Here Comes A Big Day For Economic Data...

Heads up!
It’s going to be a busy day for economic data.
Here’s the lineup from Calculated Risk:
• At 8:30 AM ET, the second estimate of Q4 GDP from the BEA. The consensus is that real GDP increased 2.5% annualized in Q4, revised down from the advance estimate of 3.2%.
• At 9:45 AM, Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for February. The consensus is for a decrease to 57.8, down from 59.6 in January.
• At 9:55 AM, Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (final for February). The consensus is for a reading of 81.2, unchanged from the preliminary reading of 81.2, and unchanged from the January reading.
• At 10:00 AM, Pending Home Sales Index for January. The consensus is for a 2.7% increase in the index.
• Also at 10:00 AM, Regional and State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly) for January 2013.
