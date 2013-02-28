There Are Four Key Pieces Of Economic Data Coming Out Today Including A Very Important GDP Figure

Photo: Shutterstock

It’s going to be another important day for economic data.Via Calculated Risk, here are the four key ones.



• At 8:30 AM ET, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to decrease to 360 thousand from 362 thousand last week.

• Also at 8:30 AM, Q4 GDP (second estimate). This is the second estimate of GDP from the BEA. The consensus is that real GDP increased 0.5% annualized in Q4, revised up from a negative 0.1% in the advance report.

• At 9:45 AM, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for February. The consensus is for a decrease to 55.0, down from 55.6 in January.

• At 11:00 AM, the Kansas City Fed regional Manufacturing Surveyfor February will be released. This is the last of the regional surveys for February, and most of the surveys have indicated expansion.

The GDP at 8:30 will be particularly interesting, due to the fact that it came in negative on first pass. If it switches to positive, it will likely get less attention than the first one.

