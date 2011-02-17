Housing Starts Smash Expectations, While Core PPI Comes In HOT

The numbers:



Housing starts of 596K were well ahead of expectations.

Meanwhile, PPI came in HOT. The headline was right in line with expectations, but excluding food and energy we got a jump of 0.5% that was well ahead of expectations. The core PPI rise is the biggest jump since 2008.

Background: Alright, a whole slew of data is coming out.

Here’s the list:

* 08:30 US PPI (Jan); consensus +0.8%

* 08:30 US PPI ex Food & Energy (Jan); consensus +0.2%

* 08:30 US Housing Starts (Jan); consensus 539K

* 08:30 US Building Permits (Jan); consensus 562K

