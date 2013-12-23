There's Two Important Economic Datapoints Coming Out Today

It’s going to be a quiet week, but there’s at least some action on the economic front today.

Via Calculated Risk, there are two economic datapoints coming up:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the Personal Income and Outlays report for November. The consensus is for a 0.5% increase in personal income, and for a 0.5% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.1%. … • At 9:55 AM, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (final for December). The consensus is for a reading of 83.5, up from the preliminary reading of 82.5, and up from the November reading of 75.1.

There’s also a couple of relatively minor datapoints coming up, including the “Chemical Activity Barometer” (which monitors the chemical industry) coming out at 9.

