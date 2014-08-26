There's A Ton Of Big Economic Data Coming Out Today

Heads up! It’s going to be a stacked day for economic data.

Here are the five data points coming up, via Calculated Risk:

• At 8:30 a.m. ET, Durable Goods Orders for July from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for a 5.1% increase in durable goods orders. NOTE: The headline number could be huge because of a large number of aircraft orders in July.

• At 9 a.m., S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for June. Although this is the June report, it is really a three-month average of April, May, and June. The consensus is for an 8.4% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for June. The Zillow forecast is for the Composite 20 to increase 8.1% year-over-year, and for prices to be unchanged month-to-month seasonally adjusted.

• Also at 9 a.m., the FHFA House Price Index for June. This was original a GSE only repeat sales; however, there is also an expanded index. The consensus is for a 0.3% increase.

• At 10 a.m., the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August. The consensus is for the index to decrease to 89.7 from 90.9.

• At 10 a.m., the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for August.