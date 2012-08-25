Here's The Newest Data We Have On The Housing Recovery

U.S. markets were hit by a barrage of housing data this week — including existing and new home sales, as well as data on home prices.



While existing home sales increased slower-than-anticipated, new home sales hit the highest level since 2010.

Below, a look at all of the major data released over the last seven days.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

