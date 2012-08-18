Here's A Look At All This Week's Big Economic Data

As U.S. economic announcements picked up from a lull at the start of August, a number of indicators missed Wall Street’s estimates. But that wasn’t necessarily because conditions were worsening substantially.



Take the initial jobless claims report out last Thursday. While a miss, the 2,000 person increase was viewed as good news from the Street. The headline figure remained below 375,000, which is generally the rate needed to lower the unemployment rate.

Below, a look at all of the major data released over the last seven days.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

SEE ALSO: 36 Weird Economic Indicators You’ve Never Heard Of >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.