And Now Comes A Huge Week For The Global Economy

Following Friday’s mediocre US GDP report, concerns are rising that the US economy is in danger of backsliding.



Europe, meanwhile, is in depression, and there are major concerns that China is sputtering out.

A bunch of big questions should be answered this week, as we get an avalanche of economic data.

The first week of any month is always big, and so this Wednesday (May 1) through Friday will be jam packed with fresh ISM reports (for Korea, China, Europe, and the US), initial jobless claims, and of course the big Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday.

Monday and Tuesday will also be big, as we get Personal Income and Spending, Chicago PMI, Case-Shiller, and Consumer Confidence.

Other big events this week include auto sales, the ADP jobs report, and FOMC decision, productivity, the trade balance, and construction spending.

By the end of Friday we should know a lot more about the economy.

It should be a lot of fun, and we’ll be covering all of it live.

