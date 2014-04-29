Two Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Up Today

Everyone’s talking about housing, and today we get a big one.

Here’s what’s coming up, per Calcluated Risk:

• At 9:00 AM ET, S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for February. Although this is the February report, it is really a 3 month average of December, January and February. The consensus is for a 13.0% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for February. The Zillow forecast is for the Composite 20 to increase 12.8% year-over-year, and for prices to increase 0.6% month-to-month seasonally adjusted.

• At 10:00 AM, Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for April. The consensus is for the index to increase to 83.0 from 82.3.