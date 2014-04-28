There Are Two Big Economic Datapoints Coming Out Today

This is going to be a very busy week for the economy. Today it starts with two datapoints.
Here they are, via Calculated Risk:
• At 10:00 AM ET, Pending Home Sales Index for March. The consensus is for a 0.6% increase in the index.
• At 10:30 AM, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for April. This is the last of the regional Fed manufacturing surveys for April.
We’ll be covering the numbers LIVE.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.