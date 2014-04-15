Four Big Economic Events Are Coming Up Today

Heads up. There are four kind of big economic events coming up today in the US, which we will be all over.

Via Calculated Risk, here they are:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the Consumer Price Index for March. The consensus is for a 0.1% increase in CPI in February and for core CPI to increase 0.1%. • Also at 10:00 AM, the NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April. The consensus is for a reading of 7.5, up from 5.6 in March (above zero is expansion). • At 8:45 AM, Speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Opening Remarks, At the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Conference: 2014 Financial Markets Conference, Stone Mountain, Georgia. • At 10:00 AM, the April NAHB homebuilder survey. The consensus is for a reading of 50, up from 47 in March. Any number above 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as good than poor.

We’ll be covering each LIVE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.