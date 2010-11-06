Alabama's Gulf Spill Post-Mortem: Up To $3.3 Billion And 49,000 Jobs Were Destroyed

A study out from the University of Alabama gives the first real look at economic impact of the BP oil spill.



The score card: $1 billion to $3.3 billion for Alabama alone.

Perhaps we can quadruple that number to account for Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, in which case the worst case would be over $13 billion — pretty close to David Kotok’s estimate back in May

Here’s the data:.

