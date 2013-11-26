How The Economic Center Of Gravity Moved Around The World From AD 1 To AD 2010 [MAP]

The Telegraph’s Ambrose Evans-Pritchard re-circulated this popular map from McKinsey on Twitter today.

“McKinsey’s dramatic global power shift. Conventional wisdom, but is it still true?” he tweeted.

Here’s the map, which researchers found by taking each country’s geographic center and weighting its distance from the center of the earth by GDP. And when they added in 2025 GDP projections, it looks like we’re heading back to where we started.

Of course, the big story this year is the slowdown in emerging markets while developed markets begin to recover. And we can expect this tension to be a major theme economists look at in the coming years.

