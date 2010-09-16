Economic Bellwether FedEx Misses Earnings, Guides Lower, Laying Off 1700 Workers

Photo: Image: jurvetson

Shares of FedEx are diving this morning after the company’s just-released earnings report.EPS of $1.20 came in a penny light of expectations.



The outlook of $4.40 to $4.95 is below range.

And ominously for the economy, the company will lay off 1700 workers, and close 100 facilities as part of a plan to merge business units.

