Data points out of the U.S. this week came in mostly below expectations, with initial claims, the Philadelphia Fed, and flash PMI all disappointing.



On the bright side, building permits surged in May.

Here’s what you need to know.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider

SEE ALSO: The 20 Countries With The Highest Probability Of Default >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.