There Are Three Big Events Today, Including A Big US Debt Auction That Everyone Will Be Watching

US markets are on a losing streak, while emerging markets get gutted, and Japan is crashing.



Suddenly markets are interesting again.

And for the first time this week, we actually have an interesting schedule of events coming up.

There are two interesting economic data releases.

From Calculated Risk, they are…

• At 8:30 AM, The initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for an increase to 350 thousand from 346 thousand last week.

• Also at 8:30 AM, Retail sales for May will be released. The consensus is for retail sales to increase 0.5% in May, and to increase 0.4% ex-autos.

And then at 1 PM ET, we’ll get the result of a Treasury auction of $13 billion worth of 30-year bonds.

Given the latest bond selloff, this will be something to watch.

For more on today's violent market moves, see here —>

