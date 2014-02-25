Four Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

Welcome to another day of arguing how much the economy has been hurt by the weather!

Here’s what’s coming up on the US docket in terms of data, via Calculated Risk:

• At 9:00 AM ET, the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for December. Although this is the December report, it is really a 3 month average of October, November and December. The consensus is for a 13.3% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for December. The Zillow forecast is for the Composite 20 to increase 13.5% year-over-year, and for prices to increase 0.7% month-to-month seasonally adjusted. • Also at 9:00 AM, the FHFA House Price Index for December 2013. This was original a GSE only repeat sales, however there is also an expanded index. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase. • At 10:00 AM, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for February. The consensus is for the index to decrease to 80.0 from 80.7. • Also at 10:00 AM, the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for February

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.