Australians are some of the biggest e-commerce spenders in the world, with the pandemic and BNPL likely to boost digital purchases

Australians are among the world’s biggest e-commerce spenders, according to a new report.

The average annual e-commerce haul cost local users more than $2,700 in 2021.

The turn to online commerce is slated to continue, boosted by systems like buy now, pay later.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australians are among the biggest e-commerce spenders in the world, a new report reveals, with each consumer dropping more than $2,700 each year on digital shopping platforms.

In its 2022 Global Overview Report, social media marketing firm Hootsuite and creative agency We Are Social state that local consumers might not be the most regular online shoppers, but spend big when they do log on.

Around half of all Australian internet users aged 16 to 64 admitted to buying something online at least once a week, but Australia ranked below the global average for habitual online shoppers.

Similarly, around one in four local respondents said they buy something online each week through their mobile device, below the global average of 30.6%.

However, Australians admitted to spending an average of $2,776 per year via e-commerce, well above the global average of $1,435.

The figure put Australia in 11th place worldwide, behind leaders Hong Kong ($4,497) and the US ($4,386), but ahead of comparable economies in Canada ($2,669) and New Zealand ($2,474).

Average Australian spending per e-commerce user increased roughly $667 in the 12 months leading to January 2022, the data suggests.

E-commerce sales soar, lifted by lockdowns and buy now, pay later

The data comports with local spending habits through multiple rounds of COVID-19 lockdowns through 2021, which forced Australians to become even more familiar with online shopping portals.

It also backs up a recent survey of local small business owners, who said that revenue from online sales has surpassed brick-and-mortar takings for the first time.

Australia Post and logistics giants have also reported massive upticks in parcel deliveries, with a combination of COVID-19 infections and mass demand forcing the former to temporarily suspend pick-ups from e-commerce providers in late 2021.

Hootsuite and We Are Social state the rise of buy now, pay later options has further boosted the role of e-commerce in daily life.

“With major retailers from ASOS to Amazon launching or partnering with ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ initiatives, online shopping is on the brink of a new era of frictionless purchases in which delivery times grow ever shorter, while actually cashing out for a product feels like a distant future,” the report said.

“While major providers are addressing the ethics of this further normalisation of credit in their communications, this feature is set to become a mainstay in e-commerce.”

Purely-digital consumption on the rise

Beyond physical items purchased online, the data also points to the boom of purely digital services and fintech solutions.

When accounting for digital payments towards streaming services, video games, apps and subscriptions, along with payments made via Apple Pay, Google Wallet and comparable services, Australia is a world leader.

On average, each local user drops $5,697 each year in digital payments, ranking Australia sixth worldwide.

Although the report suggests Australia’s consumer economy is continuing its migration online, some of the report’s findings cut against other headlines describing the nation’s adoption of digital innovation.

According to the report, some 11.1% of Australians aged 16 to 64 own some form of cryptocurrency — well below Finder’s estimation that 17% of residents have converted their hard-earned cash into blockchain-based currency.

Regardless of the precise number, the report makes it clear that digital commerce titans are prepared to integrate virtual assets with their real-world products and services.

In its projection for 2022, Shopify, a Hootsuite and We Are Social partner, said the market can expect “growth in live shopping, non-fungible tokens, private communities, VIP events, and more”.