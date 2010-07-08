eCommerce Platform OpenSky Lands Deal With Time Out New York

Time Out New York announced today that it is opening a new online store through OpenSky, an ecommerce platform for high-end goods. Time Out will focus on selling locally produced, boutique goods to its readers.



New York City based OpenSky lets web publishers easily offer up products from its catalogue on their sites. OpenSky negotiates wholesale prices with manufacturers, and splits the markup with publishers. It’s an attractive model, and the range of goods that publishers can sell is already fairly deep, and growing rapidly. So far, broad distribution has been the missing ingredient for OpenSky.

Time Out New York doesn’t generate a huge amount of web traffic, but its successful print publication makes it a widely recognisable brand name, so this is a huge pick-up for the new startup. If consumers respond well, bigger web publishers will no doubt follow suit.

