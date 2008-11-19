eCommerce Growth Screeches To A Halt

US retail eCommerce grew 1% year-over-year in October. One per cent–that’s not a typo. A year ago, US retail eCommerce was growing 20% year over year. Six months ago it was growing 15% year over year.



To call this a “slowdown” would be an understatement. This is called smashing into a brick wall.

One reason for the crash? eCommerce spending by consumers with incomes under $50,000 is now shrinking.

Comscore:

Retail E-Commerce Growth Rates Show Six Consecutive Months of Slowdown

A review of monthly retail e-commerce growth rates depicts the slowdown in the U.S. retail economy. Retail e-commerce growth rates have fallen from a height of 28 per cent in August 2007 to a growth rate of just 1 per cent in October 2008. October represents the sixth consecutive month this year of slowing growth rates.

______________________________________________________________________

Retail E-Commerce (Non-Travel) Growth Rates

Excludes Auctions, Autos and Large Corporate Purchases

Total U.S. – Home/Work/University Locations

Source: comScore, Inc.

Month Y/Y per cent Change

Jun-07 25%

Jul-07 22%

Aug-07 28%

Sep-07 19%

Oct-07 19%

Nov-07 20%

Dec-07 18%

Jan-08 12%

Feb-08 14%

Mar-08 9%

Apr-08 15%

May-08 12%

Jun-08 11%

Jul-08 8%

Aug-08 6%

Sep-08 5%

Oct-08 1%

______________________________________________________________________

Negative Growth Rate among Lowest Income Earners

A three-month trailing average of retail e-commerce spending reveals that the low and middle-income segments are responsible for much of the softness. Overall, online retail spending from August through October grew just 4 per cent versus year ago, with spending declining by 3 per cent among households making less than $50,000. Households with income between $50,000 and $100,000 showed marginally positive spending growth (1 per cent), while those making at least $100,000 increased their spending at a healthy rate of 14 per cent.

______________________________________________________________________

Retail E-Commerce (Non-Travel) Growth Rates by Income Segment

Excludes Auctions, Autos and Large Corporate Purchases

Aug-Oct 2008 vs. Year Ago

Total U.S. – Home/Work/University Locations

Source: comScore, Inc.

HH Incomes Segment Aug-Oct Y/Y Share of Total

per cent Change Retail E-Commerce Dollars Spent

$0 – $49,999 -3% 21%

$50,000 – $99,999 1% 45%

$100,000+ 14% 35%

Grand Total 4% 100%

